‘The Expendables 4’ returned to the big screen with Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham in style, as well as a cast of big Hollywood stars. However, despite being the last film in the saga that will have Sylvester Stallone in its cast, fans have not responded in theaters as in previous releases and for now part 4 of these mercenaries is listed as the worst in grossing.

With its premiere on September 22, it could only make 8.3 million dollars at the box office in its first days in theaters in the United States and, as we mentioned, it has been marked as the worst record in numbers since its premiere in the year 2010, according to Comscore data. Keep reading this note and learn a little more about the failure of the feature film directed by Scott Waugh upon its launch.

How much was the box office for ‘The Expendables 4’?

The film, which was produced by Millennium and distributed by Lionsgate, had an estimated budget of 100 million dollars, so it is expected that the figure obtained of only 3.5 million dollars could grow over the years. days and achieve what was invested. In total, more than 3,500 movie theaters had Sylvester Stallone’s film available, according to Variety.

On the other hand, in the report shared by Variety, it is also detailed that reaching the budget figure is very far away for the producers of the feature film because it has received terrible reviews in the United States, bringing bad comments, and has received a B- score from by CinemaScore.

Is it Sylvester Stallone’s last movie?

‘The Expendables 4’ would mark an important milestone in the saga because it would be the last film that would star Sylvester Stallone with the character of Barney Ross. A figure who made his leap to the big screen with the help of the ‘Rambo’ performer in 2010, having Jason Statham as his co-star throughout the entire saga, as Lee Chrismas.

Likewise, the feature film has a cast made up of Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, Megan Fox and Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture, Jacob Scipio, among other notable actors.