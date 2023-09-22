The Expendables 4 received the lowest ratings of any film in the franchise

At the time of writing the material on the site Rotten Tomatoes out of 54 reviews, only 15 percent are positive. The percentage of positive reviews for the first part of the film is 41 percent, the second – 67 percent, and the third – 31 percent.

Earlier, Hollywood actor, star of the films “Rocky 4” and “Universal Soldier” Dolph Lundgren recalled how he almost hit his colleague, American actor and film director Sylvester Stallone during the filming of the film “The Expendables”.

The first film “The Expendables” was released in 2010. The film immediately gained popularity, as it starred leading Hollywood action actors – Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Mickey Rourke and Dolph Lundgren. The plot of the franchise is built around an elite group of mercenaries performing various tasks and special operations.