The Expendables 3: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Tonight, Monday 25 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, I mercenari 3 (The Expendables 3) will be broadcast, a 2014 film directed by Patrick Hughes, and is the sequel to the film I mercenari 2. The film is the third film from the Expendables series, started in 2010 and created by Sylvester Stallone, protagonist of the films and director of the first chapter. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The Expendables free Barney Ross’s old friend, Doc, from captivity, taking advantage of his transfer on an armored train to a military prison. Doc is an ex-doctor and mercenary very skilled in the use of knives and martial arts, who had already been part of the first team of mercenaries founded by Barney years earlier.

After freeing him, Barney reveals that he also saved him in order to recruit him into the new team as they lacked a man for their next assignment: to intercept a load of thermobaric bombs destined to be delivered to a warlord in Somalia. Having arrived at the designated port, Barney discovers, with enormous surprise, that the arms dealer they have to eliminate, who they knew was called Victor Menz, is actually Conrad Stonebanks, the man who had founded the first team with him and who Barney believed he had killed years earlier, on behalf of the Government, to put an end to the crimes committed by Stonebanks during his missions. Barney engages in a firefight with Stonebanks, who seriously wounds his companion Hale Caesar and escapes.

Back in the United States, the Expendables rush their friend to the hospital. Once out of the hospital he meets CIA agent Max Drummer, Church’s direct replacement, who complains to him that he did not complete the mission assigned to him. Barney claims that the information given to him was wrong, but Drummer will not listen to reason; however, he gives him a second chance to capture Stonebanks and take him to the International Tribunal in The Hague to be tried for war crimes.

The Expendables 3: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Expendables 3, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Sylvester Stallone: ​​Barney Ross

Jason Statham: Lee Christmas

Antonio Banderas: Galgo

Jet Li: Yin Yang

Wesley Snipes: Doc

Dolph Lundgren: Gunnar Jensen

Kelsey Grammer: Bonaparte

Randy Couture: Toll Road

Terry Crews: Hale Caesar

Kellan Lutz: John Smilee

Ronda Rousey: Moon

Glen Powell: Thorn

Victor Ortiz: Mars

Robert Davi: Vata

Sarai Givaty: Camilla

Mel Gibson: Conrad Stonebanks

Harrison Ford: Max Drummer

Arnold Schwarzenegger: Trench Mauser

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Expendables 3 live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 25 September 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.