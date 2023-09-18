The Expendables 2: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Tonight, Monday 18 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, I mercenari 2 (The Expendables 2) is a 2012 film directed by Simon West. The film, the second chapter of the series and sequel to The Expendables (2010), marks the return to film acting of Chuck Norris and Arnold Schwarzenegger, after seven years respectively from The Cutter and The Kid & I. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The Mercenaries save a rich Chinese prisoner in Nepal, also freeing Trench Mauser, who had arrived before them but had been captured; having escaped by plane after a daring escape thanks also to Billy Timmons, a new member of the team, a former army sniper and nicknamed Billy the Kid due to his young age compared to the others, they are denied permission to land in China, so Yin Yang parachutes in with the hostage, leaving the group and saying he will probably start a new life.

Back home, the group celebrates in a bar, then Barney returns to their hangar at the end of the evening; waiting for him near the plane he surprisingly finds Church, furious at having been made fun of at the time of the events in Vilena. The only reason he didn’t send them to Guantanamo was to wait for an opportunity to use them without them being able to refuse, and that day has come. Church tasks Barney with recovering the contents of a safe from a crashed plane in Eastern Europe.

Forced to accept, Barney calls together his men, excluding Yang, and on board their plane the Mercenaries reach the crash site in the Balkans accompanied by Maggie Chan, a CIA expert assigned to them by Church, who will help them open the safe. Having found the plane, they recover the contents with difficulty and go out, but here they are surprised by numerous men armed to the teeth, with Billy hostage; the leader of these asks to exchange the cargo for Billy, but in the end he kills the young man anyway using the knife seized from Barney, and then disappears in a helicopter. The mercenaries, destroyed, dig a grave for him and decide to avenge him, and by pressuring Maggie they learn that the cargo consisted of a map of a mine. There the military of the former Soviet Union buried 5 tons of plutonium, suitable for making atomic bombs, worth about 5 million per kilo. Having taken off, they are joined on the radio by Church, with whom Barney lets off steam by sending him to hell. Maggie decides to stay with the group to repay her debt until Billy is avenged, and reveals the identity of the paramilitaries who attacked them, a group of terrorists known as the Sang who dominate those territories by controlling the main illegal activities of the Village.

The Expendables 2: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of The Expendables 2, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Sylvester Stallone: ​​Barney Ross

Jason Statham: Lee Christmas

Jet Li: Yin Yang

Dolph Lundgren: Gunnar Jensen

Jean-Claude Van Damme: Jean Vilain

Chuck Norris: Booker

Bruce Willis: Mr. Church

Arnold Schwarzenegger: Trench Mauser

Terry Crews: Hale Caesar

Randy Couture: Toll Road

Liam Hemsworth: Billy “the Kid” Timmons

Scott Adkins: Hector

Yu Nan: Maggie Chan

Charisma CarpenterLacy

Amanda Ooms: Pilar

Nikolette Noel: Sophia

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Expendables 2 live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 18 September 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the Mediaset Infinity platform.