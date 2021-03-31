It’s done. The Deputy expelled from Vox in the Regional Assembly María Isabel Campuzano will be appointed Minister of Education and Culture before Sunday. This is assured by sources of all solvency consulted by this newspaper, which confirm in this way the agreement reached by PP and the parliamentarians expelled by the formation of Santiago Abascal as compensation for having stopped the motion of censure promoted a few weeks ago by PSOE and Cs against the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, as advanced by LA VERDAD.

The negotiation on the new remodeling of the regional government and the entry of some of these deputies into management tasks has been involved in controversy in recent days due to the postulates expressed by these deputies in relation to issues such as the parental ‘pin’ or the check school, which has even generated concentrations in San Esteban and an increase in the intensity of criticism from different areas of the educational community.

However, and as THE TRUTH has learned from the same sources, the agreement reached this Wednesday for the appointment of Campuzano as head of Education, replacing Esperanza Moreno (PP), includes that the parliamentarians expelled from Vox assume ideological postulates close to the Popular Party in these and other matters. The idea is that, in the medium term, these deputies originally elected by Vox voters end up integrating the ranks of the PP. One more step to the long-awaited reunification of the right wing proclaimed by the secretary general of the party, Teodoro García Egea.