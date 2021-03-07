A man who was kicked out of a club in Norilsk came back with a Molotov cocktail and caused a fire. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Kemerovo Region.

According to the official statement, the establishment’s security was forced to remove two aggressive men, who were intoxicated, into the street. After which one of them returned with an incendiary mixture. In the lobby of the club, one of the visitors knocked the bottle out of the man’s hands, as a result of which a fire started.

It is noted that two people sought medical help after the incident. They were diagnosed with skin burns. The employees of the institution managed to successfully extinguish the fire on their own.

The press service also reported that police officers detained a suspect in this case. The 22-year-old local resident faces up to seven years in prison under the “Hooliganism” article.

