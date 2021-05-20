At midnight Friday, May 21, the deadline for ten American diplomats to leave Russia expires. This is Moscow’s mirror response to similar actions by Washington.

Earlier, on April 16, Moscow decided to declare ten American diplomats persona non grata, they were given until the end of the day on May 21 to leave Russia.

The day before, during a meeting in Reykjavik with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinkin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow and Washington should decide how to further develop relations in the face of serious differences. Lavrov said that Russia is ready to “clean up the rubble” left in bilateral relations from previous American administrations, including those concerning the work of diplomatic missions. The minister stressed that without ensuring normal conditions for the work of diplomats, the very importance of diplomacy, which, in his words, “consists in building and maintaining bridges and dialogue,” will actually be undermined.

Russian-American relations entered a new round of exacerbation after Washington imposed new sanctions on Moscow on April 15. 32 legal entities and individuals from the Russian Federation fell under the restrictions. According to the administration of American leader Joe Biden, the restrictions affected those who were allegedly caught in attempts to influence the US presidential elections in 2020, as well as in “other acts of disinformation and interference.”

In addition, sanctions were imposed against eight individuals and legal entities associated with Crimea, including members of the republic’s government. On the same day, it became known about the expulsion of 10 employees of the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington.

After that, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. As a result, he said that the meeting was held in a professional and respectful manner, and the States will continue to look for an opportunity to cooperate with Russia and build predictable relations. Aide to the President of the Russian Federation Yuri Ushakov recommended the head of the American diplomatic mission to go to Washington for consultations. The diplomat is currently in Washington.

On April 16, Russia imposed countermeasures in response. In particular, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the expulsion of American diplomats, as well as the restriction of the practice of the US embassy using short-term trips of diplomats through the State Department: the issuance of visas is reduced to 10 people a year on a reciprocal basis.