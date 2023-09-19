The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south in the afternoon that may be accompanied by rain falling that will become humid at night, and on Thursday morning with the possibility of fog or light fog forming on Some coastal and inland areas, winds are light to moderate speed, sometimes active during the day, stirring up dust.

Wind movement: southeasterly – northeasterly / 15 – 25, up to 40 km/h. Waves in the Arabian Gulf are light. The first tide occurs at 15:34, the second tide at 04:25, and the first low tide at 09:03. The second is at 22:23.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light. The first tide occurs at 11:54, the second tide occurs at 01:38, the first low tide occurs at 18:41, and the second low tide occurs at 06:52.