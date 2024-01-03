The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rain during the day, especially in some coastal and northern areas, and humid at night and Friday morning in some inland areas, and the winds will be light to moderate and brisk, with speeds causing dust at times.

Wind movement is northwesterly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km/h. Waves in the Arabian Gulf are turbulent. The first tide occurs at 16:49, the second tide at 07:57, the first low tide at 12:06, and the second high tide at 00. :16.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are moderate to turbulent. The first tide occurs at 16:06, the second tide occurs at 02:57, the first low tide occurs at 10:01, and the second low tide occurs at 20:06.