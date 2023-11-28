The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be generally fair to partly cloudy, with temperatures tending to drop, and humid at night and Thursday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some inland areas, and light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds, gradually active, especially to the west after Noon by the sea.

The center said in its daily statement that the winds will be north-easterly to north-westerly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km/h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium waves that gradually become disturbed in the afternoon, and the first tide will occur at 13:24 and the second tide at 03: 47 The first low tide is at 20:48 and the second high tide is at 07:40. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light and the first tide occurs at 09:46, the second high tide is at 23:48, the first low tide is at 16:42, and the second low tide is at 05: 37.