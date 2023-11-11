The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy at times, and clouds will appear over some western regions, which may be cumulus, and humid at night and Monday morning in some western regions, and winds will be light to moderate speed, and active at times.

The center explained – in its daily statement – that the wind movement is northeasterly to southeasterly / 15-25, reaching 35 km/h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to moderate, with the first tide occurring at 12:15, the second tide at 00:58, the first low tide at 18:53, and the second high tide at 06:12.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light, and the first tide occurs at 08:11, the second tide occurs at 21:50, the first low tide occurs at 14:54, and the second low tide occurs at 03:23.