The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with a chance of some cumulonimbus clouds forming, with the possibility of rain falling in some western regions, and humid at night and Sunday morning in some western regions, and winds will be light to moderate speed, and active at times with clouds stirring up dust and dust. .

The wind movement is east-northeast-easterly / 15-25, reaching 40 km/h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light to moderate, sometimes disturbed with cloud activity. The first tide occurs at 11:56 and the second tide occurs at 00:15. The first low tide is at 18:19 and the second low tide is at 05:42.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light. The first tide occurs at 21:12, the second tide occurs at 08:11, the first low tide occurs at 14:28, and the second low tide occurs at 02:48.