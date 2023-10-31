The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with the possibility of the formation of some cumulonimbus clouds that may be accompanied by rain falling on some eastern and western regions. It will become humid at night and Thursday morning in some western regions, and the winds will be light to moderate speed, active at times during the day.

Wind movement: southeasterly to northeasterly / 10-20, reaching 35 km/h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light. The first tide occurs at 14:33, the second at 04:27, the first low tide at 08:11, and the second at At 21:40.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light. The first tide occurs at 10:48, the first low tide occurs at 17:41, and the second low tide occurs at 06:34.