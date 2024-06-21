The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with clouds appearing in the east in the afternoon, and humid at night and Sunday morning on the coasts.

The center stated in its daily weather statement that the winds will be light to moderate in speed and active at times during the day, and their movement will be southeasterly to northwesterly, and their speed will be 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, with the first tide occurring at 14:53, the second tide at 00:47, the first low tide at 07:58, and the second low tide at 18:10.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light, with the first tide occurring at 10:35, the second tide at 21:21, the first low tide at 16:18, and the second high tide at 04:11.