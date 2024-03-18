The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times on the islands and some western regions, and clouds will appear in the east in the afternoon, and humid at night and Wednesday morning in some coastal areas, and winds will be light to moderate speed, sometimes active, stirring up dust.

The center stated, in its daily statement about tomorrow’s weather conditions, that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h, and the sea in the Arabian Gulf will be light to moderate waves, while the first tide will occur at 07:00. :27, and the first low tide at 15:48; As for the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light, with the first tide occurring at 19:34, the second tide at 06:23, the first low tide at 12:04, and the second low tide at 01:50.