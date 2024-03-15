The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times on the islands and some coastal and northern areas, with the possibility of light rain, and humid at night and Sunday morning in some coastal and inland areas, and winds will be light to moderate speed, active at times during the day, stirring up dust.

The center said, in its daily statement, that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly / 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium, and the first tide will occur at 18:03 and the second tide at 04: 47, the first island at 11:23 and the second island at 22:12; In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light, with the first tide occurring at 15:04, the second tide at 01:23, the first low tide at 08:13, and the second low tide at 20:29.