The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy in some areas, especially in the south, with the possibility of light rain falling, becoming humid at night and Friday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some inland areas, and winds are light to moderate speed and active at times on the sea.

Wind movement: northwesterly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km/h. Waves in the Arabian Gulf are moderate, sometimes turbulent at depth. The first tide occurs at 01:51, the first low tide at 19:03, and the second low tide at 05: 30.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light to moderate. The first tide occurs at 07:37, the second tide occurs at 21:38, the first low tide occurs at 14:32, and the second low tide occurs at 03:28.