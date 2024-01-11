The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, and humid at night and Saturday morning in some areas, especially coastal ones, with light to moderate winds.

Wind movement: northeasterly – southeasterly / 10 to 20, reaching 30 km/h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light. The first tide occurs at 12:56, the second tide occurs at 03:37, and the first low tide occurs at 20:42. The second is at 07:13.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light. The first tide occurs at 09:30, the second tide occurs at 23:13, the first low tide occurs at 16:17, and the second low tide occurs at 05:10.