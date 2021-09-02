The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be fair to partly cloudy and dusty during the day, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with a chance of some convective rainy clouds in the east and south in the afternoon.

Winds are light to moderate, with speeds, fresh at times, causing dust, and they are southeasterly to northeasterly 15-25, reaching 40 km/h.

The center said, in its daily statement, that the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light. The first tide occurs at 12:54, the second tide is at 22:00, the first tide is at 14:41, and the second tide is at 05:59.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light. The first tide occurs at 08:05, the second tide at 18:53, the first tide at 13:46, and the second tide at 01:45.