The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be hot and clear in general, and dusty at times during the day, and humid at night and Thursday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming over some coastal areas, and winds light to moderate in speed and active at times, especially on the sea, and causing dust during the day, especially in the west, leading to a decrease in Sometimes the extent of horizontal vision.

The center stated in its daily bulletin that the winds will be northwesterly – southwesterly / 15 to 25 up to 40 km / h, noting that the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium waves, turbulent sometimes in the west, while the first tide will occur at 15:18 and the second at At 02:17 and the first islands at 08:47 and the second islands at 19:55.

He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will be light in waves, while the first tide will occur at 11:48, the second at 22:50, the first islands at 17:32 and the second at 05:35.