The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather for tomorrow will be generally clear to partly cloudy, and some clouds will appear in the east, which may be cumulus cumulus in the afternoon, and the winds are light to moderate, brisk at times, and will be southeasterly – northeasterly / 10-25 and reach 40 km/ s. The Arabian Gulf will have light waves, and the first tide will occur at 13:30, the second tide at **:**, the first tide at 16:44, and the second tide at 06:47.

The Sea of ​​Oman will be light waves, and the first tide will occur at 05:09, the second tide at 33:19, the first tide at 14:57, and the second tide at 02:38.