The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather for tomorrow will be partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with the chance of some cumulus clouds in the afternoon to the east and south accompanied by rain..wet at night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas, and the winds are light to moderate It will be strong at times with clouds causing dust and dust that may lead to low horizontal visibility. It will be southeasterly – northeasterly / 15 – 25, reaching 45 km / h.

The center mentioned – in its daily bulletin – that the Arabian Gulf will have light waves, while the first tide will occur at 17:38, the second at 05:29, the first tide at 10:52, and the second at 23:35, pointing out that the Sea of ​​Oman will be Also, the waves are light, while the first tide will occur at 13:33, the second at 02:58, the first tide at 20:32, and the second at 08:11.