The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be hot and clear in general during the day and partly cloudy at times over some coastal areas and islands at night. Winds are light to moderate in speed, active at times and causing dust during the day, especially in the east and north.

The center explained – in its daily statement – that the wind movement is southeasterly – northwesterly and northeasterly / 15 to 25, reaching 35 km / h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light. The second tide will occur at 05:28 and the second tide will occur at 12:44.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light. The first tide occurs at 16:52, the second tide at 01:49, the first tide at 08:57, and the second tide at 22:02.