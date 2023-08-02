The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather for tomorrow will be generally clear and partly cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing on the eastern coast in the morning, which may be cumulus on the mountains in the afternoon, and humid at night and Friday morning over some coastal areas with the possibility of light fog formation, and light to moderate winds. Active, sometimes during the day. Wind movement: Southeasterly – Northeasterly / 10 – 25, reaching 40 km / h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light, and the first tide occurs at 15:24, the second tide at 02:06, the first tide at 08:42, and the second tide at 19:54.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light, and the first tide will occur at 11:11, the second tide at 22:50, the first tide at 17:14, and the second tide at 05:12.