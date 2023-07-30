The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather for tomorrow will be generally clear, partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day, and winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times during the day, causing dust, being southwesterly to northwesterly/10-25, reaching 40 km/hr. The center stated – in its daily bulletin – that the Arabian Gulf will have light waves, while the first tide will occur at 23:36, the second at 00:00, the first tide at 17:01, and the second at 07:28.

He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will have light waves, while the first tide will occur at 09:11, the second at 19:54, the first tide at 14:48, and the second at 02:49.