The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming dusty at times, and humid at night and Sunday morning, with the possibility of fog or light mist formation on some coastal areas, and winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, bringing dust to the east and north.

Wind movement: southeasterly – northeasterly and northwesterly / 10 – 25, reaching 40 km / h, especially east and north. At 10:50 and the second island at 22:39.

As for the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light to medium.. and the first tide occurs at 13:34, the second tide at 01:51, the first tide at 20:02, and the second tide at 07:43.