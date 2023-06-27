The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear in the morning on the eastern coast accompanied by light rain, with the chance of cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon to the east and over some southern areas with the possibility of rain.

The center also expected – in its daily bulletin – that tomorrow’s weather will be humid at night and Thursday morning, with the possibility of fog or light mist formation in some coastal and inland areas, and winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, causing dust during the day, being southeasterly – northwest / 10 – 25 up to 40 km/h. He pointed out that the Arabian Gulf will have light waves, while the first tide will occur at 07:18 and the second at 21:02, and the first tide at 13:35 and the second at 04:20.

He noted that the Sea of ​​Oman will be light to medium waves at times, while the first tide will occur at 16:27, the second at 07:02, the first tide at 09:59, and the second tide at 00:00.