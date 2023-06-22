The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy, and humid at night and Saturday morning over some northern coastal areas, and winds are light to moderate, brisk at times, raising dust.

Wind: southwesterly – northwesterly / 10 – 25, reaching 40 km / h. Arabian Gulf: Light to medium waves, turbulent at times, especially to the west. While the first tide will occur at 17:34, the second tide at 03:40, the first tide at 10:23, and the second tide at 21:43.

Sea of ​​Oman: Light to medium waves. While the first tide will occur at 13:17, the second tide at 00:23, the first tide at 19:27, and the second tide at 07:02.