The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather tomorrow will be dusty and partly cloudy at times, with another decrease in temperatures, and the winds will be moderate to brisk at times and strong at sea, causing dust and dirt that may lead to a decrease in the horizontal visibility over some open areas, and the winds: northwesterly 20 to 30 up to 50 km/h at sea.

The center stated in its daily bulletin that the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent to very turbulent, while the first tide will occur at 00:00 and the second at 00:26, and the first tide will occur at 17:45 and the second at 06:35.

He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will have medium to turbulent waves at times, while the first tide will occur at 08:36, the second at 20:14, the first tide at 14:22, and the second at 02:47.