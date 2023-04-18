The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather for tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy and sometimes cloudy in the south with the possibility of light rain at night, and humid at night and Thursday morning in some northern coastal areas with the possibility of light fog formation.

Wind: northwesterly – southwesterly / 15 to 25, reaching 35 km / h.

Arabian Gulf: Light waves, while the first tide will occur at 12:35 and the second tide at 01:09. The first islands at 18:42 and the second islands at 07:12.

Sea of ​​Oman: Light waves, while the first tide will occur at 09:24 and the second tide at 21:07. The first islands at 15:11 and the second islands at 03:45.