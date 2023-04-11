The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather for tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of some cumulus rain clouds forming over some eastern regions, extending over some internal areas, and winds are light to moderate in speed, sometimes brisk with clouds causing dust and dust. Winds Southeast – Northeast / 10 to 20, reaching 40 km / h. The Arabian Gulf is light waves, while the first tide will occur at 18:07, the second tide at 04:32, the first tide at 11:19, and the second tide at 21:49. The Sea of ​​Oman is light waves, while the first tide will occur at 14:41, the second tide at 01:14, the first tide at 07:43, and the second tide at 20:27.