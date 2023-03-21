The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty during the day and cloudy at times, with the possibility of light rain in the far north of the country, with a noticeable decrease in temperatures.

The center stated in its daily bulletin that the winds are moderate to brisk, and sometimes strong, to the north and east, especially at the sea, and cause dust during the day, leading to low horizontal visibility, and be northwesterly and westerly / 15 to 25, reaching 45 km / h.

He pointed out that the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent, while the first tide will occur at 13:33, the second at 02:25, the first tide at 20:00, and the second at 08:04.

He noted that the Sea of ​​Oman will be turbulent, while the first tide will occur at 10:21 and the second at 22:26, ​​and the first tide will occur at 16:15 and the second at 04:52.