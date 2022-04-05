The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, and clouds will appear eastward in the afternoon, humid at night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas, and the winds are light to moderate. The center explained – in its daily statement – that the wind movement is southeasterly – northeasterly 10 to 20, reaching 30 km / h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, while the first tide will occur at 16:40, the second tide will occur at 03:58, the first tide will occur at 10:09, and the second tide will occur at 21:27.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light, and the first tide will occur at 23:52, the first islands at 18:41, and the second islands at 06:57.