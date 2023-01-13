The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some western coastal areas, islands and the sea, with a chance of rain, and temperatures tend to rise gradually.

The center stated in its daily bulletin that the wind movement will be northeasterly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km / h, indicating that the Arabian Gulf will have average waves that sometimes turbulent, while the first tide occurs at 16:48, the second at 23:06, and the first tide. At 11:18 and the second at 23:14.

He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will have light waves, with the first tide occurring at 14:26, the second at 02:17, the first tide at 08:47, and the second at 19:31.