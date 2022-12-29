The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear over some western coastal areas and islands with the possibility of light rain on Saturday morning, and temperatures will tend to rise slightly, humid at night and Saturday morning over some inland areas.

Wind: northwesterly – northeasterly / 15 to 25, reaching 35 km/h.

Arabian Gulf: light – medium, turbulent occasionally to the west, while the first tide will occur at 18:01 and the second at 07:47, and the first tide will occur at 12:23 and the second at 00:37.