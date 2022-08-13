The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of some convective clouds to the east and south in the afternoon, accompanied by rain, and winds are light to moderate in speed and active at times, exposing dust during the day.

The wind movement is southeasterly to northwesterly / 15 to 25 up to 40 km / h.. The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light to medium. The first tide occurs at 15:39, the second tide is at 02:45, and the first tide is at 08: 59 and the second islands at 20:32. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light to medium. The first tide occurs at 11:32, the second tide at 23:38, the first tide at 17:45, and the second tide at 05:40.