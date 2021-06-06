The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be generally fair tomorrow, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with the possibility of convective clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, hot during the day, humid at night and on Tuesday morning, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and interior areas, especially the western ones. Winds are light to moderate, active at times during the day, causing dust.

The center stated in its daily bulletin that the winds will be southeasterly – northeasterly, indicating that the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman will be light in waves.



