The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather to be dusty and partly cloudy during the day, with low clouds appearing in the morning on the eastern coast, with a chance of convective rainy clouds to the east extending over some inland areas in the afternoon, and the winds are light to moderate in speed, active at times and strong with dust-inducing clouds. And dust and be southeast to northeast.

The center said in its daily bulletin that the waves will be light to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

