Schalke will meet Berlin on Saturday evening. It will be the first game under coach Christian Gross and at the same time the 30th attempt, finally another win in the Bundesliga to reach. While the line-up is difficult to predict in large parts, some players will be dropped (again).
Saturday, 6:30 p.m .: Schalke 04 want to finally win under Christian Gross, the fourth coach of the current season. On the 14th matchday it is in Berlin against Hertha BSC. An opponent who is only in 14th place in the table and threatens to slip to the relegation ranks over the next two or three weeks, but who looks much more solid and intact than Royal Blue has done so far.
It is not an advantage that Gross has to do without several players, some of which are very important. Goncalo Paciencia is still in rehab in Portugal, Kilian Ludewig will probably be absent until March after his foot surgery. Defense chief Salif Sané and captain Omar Mascarell are questionable, but a deployment seems to be almost impossible, as they could not train properly until Wednesday. Frederik Rönnow and Mark Uth will return and be ready for action.
Due to the return of Rönnow and the new coach, the goalkeeper question arises again. Gross did not have a decision to announce on Wednesday. Even if Ralf Fährmann played the last few weeks and was not to blame for the goals conceded, it can be assumed that he will have to go back to the bench. Rönnow has proven in his missions that he can not only be the calm support, but also had various important actions, successfully mastered one-on-one duels and prevented many an early or excessive deficit.
The defense is expected to be a back four. He is a friend of that, said the new coach at the press conference. Bastian Oczipka should appear as a left-back and Ozan Kabak and Matija Nastasic form the central defender duo. Since Ludewig will be out, and Mascarell very likely as well, Malick Thiaw is likely to give right-back, while Benjamin Stambouli – actually the “first choice” for this role last, has to move into defensive midfield.
His partner in the first row in midfield will be called Suat Serdar. In his last stations, Gross often played in 4-2-3-1, it is quite possible that he will continue that in S04. Then return Uth should act in the attacking midfield. His creativity in the game is actually too important for the squires to be able to take the lead. Benito Raman is probably placed on the left, he was very important there in the last few weeks and one of the few bright spots. There are several options on the right: Can Bozdogan could move to the side, which is unlikely. Alessandro Schöpf should be preferred to Steven Skrzybski.
Even in the storm, Gross still has a small selection, despite Paciencia’s injury and the final loss of Vedad Ibisevic (officially valid as of December 31). Ahmed Kutucu could make his starting XI debut this season, and Matthew Hoppe would also be an option for his fourth division appearance. If Skrzybski does not play on the outside, he could potentially take on this task too. Alternatively: Bozdogan into the offensive midfield and Uth into the top.
Leave a Reply