Some of the ex -consistent of GH Dúo They went up to Guadalix’s house To make modelsin addition to giving some words to which their companions were in the reality semifinal of Telecinco. María, Dani, Vanessa, Álex and Frigenti were the protagonists.

María ‘La Jerezana’ was the first to uncover, since they went with the faces covered to surprise. José María Almoguera He quickly kissed her. “It is clear that I’m glad to see her, My first impression has been to kiss him“He replied to Carlos Sobera.

“Can I talk?” Maria asked, who didn’t know if he went against the previous indications. “I am attacked by the nerves,” the woman confessed. “Already I wanted to kiss, he has lived up What I expected, “he said about the romantic scene.

The presenter pointed a nice detail for Maria: “You have a beautiful look, but I think your eyes are shining in a special way.” Maria blushed. “What a shame! But. I have missed him more than he believed“He declared.

“Joseph has been a great discovery for many people, always guided by the heart. He is my winner and that of many people“He made an allegation. They put the song precise for the moment, and kissed and hug again.