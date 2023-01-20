USA.- With teary eyes and broken voice he was like the actor Brendan Fraser, accepted the Best Actor Award at the awards ceremony Critics Choice Awards, on January 15. “If you have the strength to stand up and go to the light, good things will happen to you,” the actor declared in his speech.

There was not a dry eye in the room on the part of those present, nor of the viewers, who have been waiting for the triumphant return of who was one of the greatest icons of cinema in the 90s for films like The Mummy Y George of the Jungleand today it is positioned as the great favorite to win gold in the next edition of the Oscars

On-screen hero and movie icon

Brendan Fraser with actress Rachel Weisz in The Mummy (1999)

After a series of small roles on the big screen, brendan fraser rose to fame in 1997 for his portrayal of a more modernized Tarzan of sorts in George of the Jungle. Although his biggest success came in 1999 with the adventure film saga, The Mummy, in which he starred alongside the actress Rachel Weisz.

Adored by the public, considered one of the most attractive men on the planet and Hollywood’s favorite adventure hero, long before actors like Chris Evans or Chris Pratt came to fill that position, Brendan Fraser was at the peak of his career. and it seemed that nothing and no one could take away the reflector.

The dark side of fame

Unfortunately, the exhilaration of being on top was short-lived for Fraser, who has seen firsthand how dark and dastardly the movie industry can be, behind the scenes.

Being an action hero quickly took its toll on the actor, who refused to use doubles in action scenes and suffered a large number of accidents, injuries and blows, which led him to surgery repeatedly. Fraser recounted that he was on the verge of death on one occasion during the filming of The Mummy.

“I had a rope around my neck and the specialist pulled it so tight that I was on my tiptoes. I’m not exactly a dancer, and I couldn’t stand on the balls of my feet. I just remember seeing the camera start to turn and a black fade, like the end of a silent movie. It was like turning down the volume of the stereo in your house. I almost completely drowned. It was terrifying”, story for Entertainment Weekly

In addition, Brendan revealed that in 2003 he suffered sexual harassment from Philip Berckpresident the Foreign Press Association, who grabbed the Fraser’s butt and touched his private parts without his consent. “I felt sick. I felt like a little kid. I felt like I had a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry,” she said.

The shame and disgust he felt after being sexually harassed was compounded by the divorce from the mother of his three children in 2007. Tired of the falsehood and cruelty of Hollywood and with his personal life in shambles, the actor plunged into a terrible depression that made him leave the spotlight.

return to hollywood

Fraser receiving the Best Actor Award at the Critics Choice Awards. (Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)

Although he never fully distanced himself from the world of acting and continued his career with more low-key roles and in smaller productions, it wasn’t until 2019 that Brendan Fraser fans began to celebrate his return to Hollywood, with the series doom patrolwhere he played Robotman.

After a warm welcome from the public, Fraser joined what has been the most challenging project of his career to date, the film The Whale (2022) directed by Darren Aronofsky and where the actor plays an obese man who is facing the last days of his life, after a devastating diagnosis.

“My journey to where I am now has been to explore as many characters as I can. And this presented me with the biggest challenge I wanted. I think Charlie is by far the most heroic man I’ve ever played, because his superpower is seeing the good in others and bringing it out,” Fraser stated.

Since the premiere of The Whale in it Venice Film Festivalwhere the actor received a standing ovation that lasted more than six minutes and managed to move him to tears, Fraser has not stopped winning awards for his performance in the film, and is currently considered the candidate to beat at the Oscar awards. “I never went that far. It’s not so easy to get rid of me,” said the actor.

With another chance to reassert his status as one of the most beloved stars of decades, Fraser says he wouldn’t mind trying another shot at being an action hero by returning for another installment of The Mummy. “I’m not opposed, I don’t know an actor who doesn’t want a job. I don’t think he’s ever been as famous and unpaid at the same time in my life as he is right now, so I’m in!” the actor revealed with a smile.