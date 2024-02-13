The DNA test carried out on the body found in the Castelplanio farmhouse confirmed that it belonged to Andreea Rabciuc

The results of the DNA test carried out on the body found in the abandoned farmhouse in Castelplanio, in the province of Ancona, have arrived. As was widely predictable, they belong precisely to Andreea Rabciucthe 26-year-old who disappeared in March 2022. However, investigations continue on the writing found in a wooden beam inside the aforementioned farmhouse.

A macabre story that still carries with it many shadows is the one linked to the tragic death of Andreea Rabciuc, a young man of just 26 years old who disappeared into thin air on the evening of March 12, 2022. His body, in a clear state of decomposition, was found almost two years later, inside an abandoned farmhouse in Castelplanioin the province of Ancona.

And just today came the confirmation of what we already knew, namely that the body belongs to her. The DNA testing confirmed it.

At the moment the investigations are far from over. Another fundamental point to clarify concerns a writing recently found on a wooden beam, also inside the same farmhouse. A writing made with a marker, which reads: “I would have called you mom if he hadn't taken my cell phone away“. Who made that writing? Andreea before taking her own life? Or his boyfriend, 44-year-old Simone Gresti, who is currently the only person under investigation for the crimes of incitement to suicide, voluntary homicide, kidnapping and possession of narcotics? One will clarify it calligraphic expertise which the investigators will develop soon.

Interviewed by Who has seen recently, Gresti he has declared: