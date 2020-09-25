RB Leipzig guest after the 3: 1 at the start against Mainz 05 on Saturday Bayer Leverkusen. There is a clash between two teams who have lost their best offensive players. Unlike Leipzig, Bayer will probably bring its top newcomer right from the start.
We are of course talking about Patrik Schick, who scored his goals for Leipzig last year. RB finally has the desired new clipper under contract in Alexander Sörloth, which will probably also be in the squad against Leverkusen. But not in the starting XI: “He might be used, but not from the start,” said coach Julian Nagelsmann on Thursday (via kicker) – but left a back door open: “Maybe I’ll bring him too and just kidding you all. But a lot has to happen over the two nights – for me, but also for him.”
Who will definitely play is Peter Gulácsi in the Leipziger Tor. Since Marcel Sabitzer is out with a torn muscle, the Hungarian will again lead the Red Bulls as captain. Dayot Upamecano and Lukas Klostermann did not train fully recently, but this was based on pure stress control. Both will probably form the chain of three with Marcel Halstenberg.
Before that in the central midfield, Nagelsmann asked whether Tyler Adams and Kevin Kampl will play as a result of the Sabitzer failure, as in the previous week, or whether Christopher Nkunku will join the starting line-up. But since he is much more offensive and Nagelsmann said he “doesn’t have many reasons to change many positions”, it should stay with Adams and Kampl.
The two outside with Angelino on the left and Amadou Haidara on the right should also remain, especially if Halstenberg and Klostermann play in the back three as usual. At the very front there is then Yussuf Poulsen at the top, who is to be looked after by Dani Olmo and Emil Forsberg behind him.
Leave a Reply