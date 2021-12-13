Analysts at Russian commercial banks consider a return to the inflation target of 4 percent in 2022 extremely unlikely. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, they predicted only a slight decrease in the indicator – up to 6-7 percent. Experts deny that price increases in Russia are entirely “imported” and point to the importance of internal causes of inflation.

Disappointing forecast

In the context of the exit from pandemic restrictions in Russia, the growth of prices for food and non-food products accelerated. At a meeting on economic issues on December 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled that in November inflation rose to a record level in 6 years of 8.4 percent, and in 2022 it must be returned to the target. This is an impossible task, analysts say.

“For all its optimism, [в 2022 году] I don’t see the 4 percent that the president is talking about, ”said Nina Semina, a financier and former head of the investment block of the Otkritie group of companies, in a conversation with Lenta.ru. In her opinion, the optimistic forecast is 6-7 percent in annual terms.

This year we are faced with the fact that the true size of inflation [в России] either they were hushed up or hid, and suddenly at the end of the year we discovered what we had felt at the everyday level for several months. It’s hard to fix the situation Nina Seminafinancier and former head of the investment block of Otkrytie Group

Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa-Bank, agrees with this conclusion – there is a lot of inertia in the dynamics of inflation. “In recent months, there has been a significant increase in the entry point of 2022 – if in September 6-7 percent seemed like a bad scenario, now we are actually discussing that inflation could exceed 8 percent, remaining at the November level. This is a very significant increase in the entry point of 2022, which, of course, will affect the inertia of the inflationary process. “

According to Natalia Orlova, a return to the target of 4 percent is possible only with a very tough budget policy and spending cuts. So far, such tendencies have not been observed, the expert believes, – on the contrary, the authorities are carrying out additional indexations. At the moment, she expects 6 percent inflation in 2022.

In addition, according to Putin, inflation is of a global nature and its main reason is the soft budgetary policies of a number of states. Orlova admits that inflation is partly due to global processes. “This is due to the decarbonization agenda – due to the fact that world prices for raw materials are going up, prices for fertilizers are going up, and this drives food prices,” the specialist explains.

Senior analyst at BCS Bank Sergey Suverov lists other factors of price growth: Central Bank’s policy in the largest economies and the situation in supply chains. “Cash liquidity may decrease in 2022, as central banks of developed countries cut incentives. Perhaps the logistics situation will improve. However, 4 percent is unlikely. The restoration of supply chains and the elimination of the shortage of goods is long-term and will not end quickly, ”Suverov said, agreeing with the inflation forecast of 6-7 percent.

However, the former head of the Otkritie investment block, Nina Semina, draws attention to the fact that, due to Russia’s political relations with other countries, the domestic economy is no longer so strongly dependent on world inflation.

I would not shift it [инфляцию в России] to the world’s evil. We are now not as connected to world prices as we were several years ago. Nina Seminafinancier, former head of the investment block of Otkritie Group

The main causes of inflation, in her opinion, are internal, and the main one is not quite skillful use of instruments for regulating money circulation on the part of the Central Bank. Sergey Suverov from BCS also reminds that Russia has production problems that push prices up: “There is not enough competition in the commodity markets. There is a lot of monopoly and oligopoly, and this will also prevent a quick return to the target inflation rate ”.

According to Nina Semina, the Central Bank can restrain price increases by using a wider range of monetary policy instruments. “It should be remembered that inflation is not a rise in prices, it is a depreciation of the national currency. Price increases are just one manifestation of inflation. There is a confusion of causes and effects – to my endless surprise, even the head of the Central Bank (Elvira Nabiullina) confuses them, ”the expert says.

Another effective tool will be concessional financing of industries that are key for import substitution, Semina said. Financial grants and subsidies with transparent reporting for their development are acceptable. According to the specialist, small production volumes in the country do not allow protecting Russians from inflation. “We have been talking about import substitution for several years now. At the same time, just the other day I saw the numbers: it turns out that at least 75 percent of goods and components in various sectors of the economy, production and consumption are imported, ”the financier said.

Such steps will help expand the supply on the market, which Putin spoke about the need for. Investment incentives for companies, increased competition in the consumer market, as well as an expansion of supplies, including through an increase in imports and the abolition of import customs duties, said an analyst from BCS. According to him, the cancellation of counter-sanctions against Western countries may have a positive effect on production.

Wrong turn

In response to price increases, the Russian government has taken temporary administrative measures to restrict price increases in the markets for many goods: sugar, sunflower oil, grain, buckwheat, oil products, metals and wood. From the end of 2020 to the middle of 2021, there were

both direct and indirect regulatory measures have been taken, including freezing prices for a number of goods and export duties. Banking analysts are unanimous in the opinion that the current methods of fighting inflation are bad for the economy in the long term. In their opinion, the use of such mechanisms will entail imbalances in the commodity markets and may negatively affect the operation of regulated industries.

There is no doubt that the Central Bank is right. This is a completely well-known economic fact – administrative measures are effective only when dealing with short-term shocks. Natalia Orlovachief economist at Alfa-Bank

“If the rise in prices were temporary, then for a short period – six months or a year – it would be possible to introduce these measures and expect them to be effective,” Orlova adds. But now, in her opinion, the growth of world prices for food and raw materials is of a trajectory, sustainable nature.

Moreover, government regulation is a dangerous mechanism, since it makes inflation dynamics less informative, and production becomes unprofitable. Inflation indicators cease to reflect the real state of affairs. Because of this, the Bank of Russia cannot build a correct monetary policy. Without regulatory influences, inflation would have been higher, and the Central Bank would have had to tighten measures, the expert says. Sergey Suverov from BCS adds that state regulation leads to a deficit and a rise in prices for substitute goods.

The longer they [правительство] If the regulatory measures remain, the greater the discrepancy between domestic and foreign prices will be. Then the lifting of restrictive measures will be fraught with a significant jump in prices. Natalia Orlovachief economist at Alfa-Bank

In Russia, one can already observe the negative consequences of the administrative regulation of prices for production. For example, the Central Bank says that the acceleration of inflation in recent months is associated with a poor harvest in agriculture. However, at the beginning of the year, economists were counting on a good harvest, Orlova said. According to her, companies in this industry have failed to meet expectations because due to government measures, the production of a number of goods has become unprofitable for them. Nevertheless, according to the analytical note of the Central Bank, some of these measures will remain in 2022, and the list of regulated goods will be quite wide.

Experts also do not consider targeted support of the population to be an effective measure. Financier Nina Semina adds that direct cash payments are only a short-term measure – it will not be possible to support everyone in need for a long time. In addition, the distribution of funds will not do without corruption, she notes. Financial assistance to the population will “fall into a black hole.”

Speaking about the regulation of inflation by the Central Bank, analysts argue that the repeated increase in the key rate recently has not proved its effectiveness. “So far, only raising rates has failed to bring down inflation. In addition, the rate increase restricts economic activity and leads to a restriction of the supply of goods, ”explains BCS employee Suverov. According to Nina Semina, the rate hike is also dangerous because it will become increasingly difficult for the manufacturing sector to find credit resources, and this will lead to a decrease in production.

The Bank of Russia takes a similar view of inflation in Russia. On December 9, the bank’s experts published an analytical note, in which they challenged the mechanisms for artificially limiting price increases. In their opinion, investments in the production and production of Russian goods will decline, and price signals will no longer reflect the real state of affairs. The head of the bank, Elvira Nabiullina, spoke about this more than once.