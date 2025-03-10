The sequel to the acclaimed Death Stranding This time closer. The new video game led by Hideo Kojima will go on sale next June 26 exclusively for PlayStation 5. It is one of the most anticipated video games of 2025.

The date of Death Stranding 2: On The Beach – such as this continuation of the title originally launched in 2019 – it has been made known with a presentation that the Japanese creative has offered at the South South Southwest audiovisual arts festival, which is being held these days in Austin (Texas) and in which a new ten -minute trailer has also been taught.

A very ambitious science fiction story and with a star cast

In line with the extensive trailers that Kojima usually prepares for decades about each of its new games, this advance in video of Death Stranding 2 It has served to verify once again the ambition of this science fiction story set in the postpocalyptic future.

In the video Sam is seen, the protagonist of the original title played by actor Norman Reedus, transporting his packages from here to there, while carrying his baby and faces all kinds of climatological contrasts, as well as creatures as gigantic as terrifying. In fact, the actor known for his role in the series The Walking Deadhe has been the first to accompany Kojima in the presentation stage.

As was the case in the first Death Strandingthis sequel will be starring a star cast that will also include actress Léa Seydoux (Fragile), filmmakers and film directors George Miller (Tarman) and Nicholas Winding Refn (Heartman), as well as the actors and actresses Troy Baker (Higgs), Elle Fanning (Tomorrow), Fatih Akin (Dollamn), Dollamn) Shioli Kutsuna (Rainy), Alastair Duncan (The President), Alissa Jung (Lucy) and Debra Wilson (Doctor).

Now, if there is an actor he has drawn attention among fans after the publication of this trailer, this is none other than the Italian Luca Marinelli, who will play Neil’s character, and whose game characterization reminds that of character Solid Snake, one of the protagonists of the iconic series of games Metal Gear created by Kojima himself.



The first installment of Death Stranding He went on sale at the end of 2019 and has since managed to sell more than five million units worldwide. The game presents a world in which a catastrophe has led human beings to live isolated.

The player’s goal is to reconnect some United States that have been isolated, although the implications of his argument go much further. For many, Death Strading Advanced curiously and coinciding with many of the things that a few months after its launch were lived with the confinement caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

