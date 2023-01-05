Fernando Gorriarán, since he was recruited by the Tigers in exchange for a large sum of money, was already one of the best players in Liga MX and also in his position. It is not difficult to find the reasons why the cats insisted so much on his signing, since before his arrival there were no players with his qualities on the squad, and it looks like the Uruguayan will start the current tournament that begins this Friday the 6th as a starter. from January. However, the Uruguayan from Santos took time to mention his expectations with the Auriazules for the 2023 closing ceremony and also the reasons that made him accept the cats’ offer.
“Happy to be here, already looking forward to everything starting and trying to return everything they give me”
– Fernando Gorriaran
“I found positive things, a very good club, the people are very attentive, very kind, they give you a lot of love. The dressing room is brutal, hopefully we can achieve many things together. It’s always nice to play with a full field, today having them in favor is a plus. They are one more player, it is impressive how people singing gets you in, whether you want it or not it is a plus, you feel motivated, it is a beautiful feeling that runs through your veins”, he mentioned
“(This Christmas and New Year) I ask for many things, that my family be well, in terms of sports that they come with many titles in 2023, with positive things, we have a team to compete and win,” he commented.
The midfielder is seen in Tigres contributing his best qualities so that Diego Cocca’s team returns to the top of the MX League.
“Yes, contributing my grain of sand, achieving the objectives, with the people, the fans, the people of the club, we have everything to continue winning, we have a great year ahead of us, so we have to prepare ourselves in the best way for when it starts the tournament”, finished.
