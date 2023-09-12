Bolivian Marcelo Martins Moreno (Santa Cruz de la Sierra, 36 years old) is the third all-time scorer in the South American qualifiers despite the fact that his team qualified for only one World Cup in 17 attempts. The 2026 World Cup will be the fifth qualifying round for the Bolivian captain, his last opportunity. But Martins started it a little angry. Bolivia, which this Tuesday plays against Argentina in the city of La Paz, has come to a standstill to receive the last world champion. The people of La Paz have blocked streets and climbed mountains to see Lionel Messi and company, they have sold out tickets for the game in unprecedented time, and even the mayor’s office has displayed welcome signs for Argentines. “We cannot support two teams,” warned the Bolivian captain before the match, “We saw how they supported the Argentina team when they arrived. “About that topic… after the game we are going to talk.”

Bolivia has not played in a World Cup since 1994, and the six and a half places that the ten South American teams will share for the next one are renewed hope. The team already lost 5-1 against Brazil in its first match, but knows that it is strong at home in the 3,600 meters above sea level of La Paz. His greatest football pride rests in that location: in April 2009, Bolivia defeated Argentina led by Diego Maradona 6-1 on Messi’s first visit to the country. That afternoon, Martins scored the first.

Bolivian forward Marcelo Martins Moreno, on Monday during a press conference in La Paz. LUIS GANDARILLAS (EFE)

Bolivians used to remember the feat during each visit by the Argentine team, but this year things have changed. Hundreds of Bolivian fans waited for the rivals on Sunday night at El Alto airport, about a 40-minute drive from central La Paz, and on Monday, another handful scaled the slopes surrounding The Strongest’s stadium, in the south of the city, to see the Argentine training. Tickets for the match were sold out in a single day at the end of July, a fact that the Bolivian Football Federation celebrated as a record. “Bolivia has no level! Better to support the one who is going to win,” summarized a young Bolivian woman in an interview with the Argentine channel TyC Sports. He was wearing the shirt of Messi’s new team, Inter Miami.

Not all Bolivians have surrendered to the rival, and the Messimania has divided fans in the city of La Paz. The fury of detractors has been concentrated against the mayor of La Paz, Iván Arias, for a mural and a couple of banners that his Government displayed to receive the world champions. “Messi, you are great” and “Welcome, champions” were the messages from the La Paz Government to the Argentine team. The issue became the political agenda this Tuesday: riding the wave of criticism, a municipal councilor announced that she would begin an investigation into where the funds for the banners came from, another went to the Municipal Palace to give her the Bolivian national team shirt, and He demanded: “Let the Bolivians’ jacket be worn and not the Argentinian’s.” Arias ended up defending himself before the press. “No public resources have been spent, it was a contribution from a private company,” he said. “Today you will see posters alluding to our team.”

Arias tried to calm down. “Do you believe that the thousands of young people who have waited at the airport, who have gone to sleep in front of the hotel last night or have gone to The Strongest stadium are boys who do not love the national team?” He questioned. “They are simply proud that they come to La Paz.” It could be love for your rival, a fight with the local team, or a unique opportunity: Bolivian soccer has been paralyzed since the beginning of the month. The Federation has just canceled this year’s professional tournaments after detecting a “very serious network of corruption” that involves leaders, referees and players fixing matches. With the local league on hold, Bolivians had been left without the most popular sport in the country. And that’s when Messi arrived.

