“Then why have we come? For ‘na’”. This snippet of conversation between a grandmother and her granddaughter summarizes the feelings of the dozens of Murcians who approached this Monday at the doors of the Carmen railway station, the new and the old, in which a few meters below was history, with the arrival of underground high speed. They could not see the authorities, especially King Felipe VI, whose presence was claimed by many. And they couldn’t even though they held out until the end, when it was already clear that the act was over.

Heavily guarded by agents of the National Police, the residents could not approach the entrance and were only allowed to stand on the opposite sidewalk, behind the fences placed for that purpose.

At 4 in the afternoon people began to arrive: old people, young people, families, groups of friends. Some tried to go down to the tracks, which they had seen for so many years from their homes and had even stepped on. “They have not let us in if we did not have an invitation,” lamented Isabel Peñalver, a native of Patiño who traveled to the capital to experience this historic moment live. “If I know, I don’t miss my nap,” she continued. “There is no right that we cannot enter,” added Reyes Rodríguez, a neighbor of Bullas. She was also not amused by the situation to three members of the Federica Montseny Women’s Center of San Basilio, Reyes, Toñy and Mariluz.

Several members of the Plataforma Pro Soterramiento dressed in their emblematic T-shirts also waited until the end and cheered with slogans such as ‘The AVE has arrived, but underground’, to the comrades who were invited inside, such as their spokesman, Joaquín Contreras. Carmina Tornel was the one who gave voice to the disappointment of not having been able to greet the authorities: “After everything we have been through, there is no right,” he said in reference to the 30 years of struggle.

More aware of his business was Daniel Balsalobre, from Bar Dani, in front of the new station: “He has arrived too late, but it will be great for Murcia and commerce,” he stressed. And at one of the tables outside, a group of young train drivers from Renfe highlighted the importance of the day, not without letting a criticism pass: “The journey seems too long to us” and the times. They are Alejandro, Abel, Arturo, Miguel and Juanjo, all from the Region except Abel, who is a neighbor of Aranjuez.

The Souán family from El Palmar, headed by grandfather Eduardo, is aware of the historic moment they are experiencing. “It is already here and they are not going to take it away, it is very positive for Murcia,” said the man, who hopes that the frequencies will improve. He was accompanied by his daughter Teresa and her granddaughters, Sofía and Paula, along with little Miguel.