If something has become clear in the year and three months of Alberto Fernández’s presidency, it is his verbal proclivity. Of an expansive orality, with answers that are lengthened in the search for an uncertain end point, and above all very given to the laxity of the generic comment, the president refers in this practice to his time as Chief of the Cabinet of Nestor Kirchner. Far from the idea of ​​taking care of the value of the presidential word, an asset that must be protected from premature wear and tear to be used with the conservative instinct of one who knows that credibility and authority can escape in each subordinate sentence, it has become the main spokesman for his management, in a very risky alteration of roles.

It is true that some of those who accompany him in the highest executive positions have almost no voice. Wado de Pedro, Gustavo Béliz and Julio Vitobello, for example, are officials who avoid public intervention by observing a cloistered monk. Only Santiago Cafiero seems to accompany the President in the construction of the script that the Government intends to impose, but without the conceptual richness, the political weight or the Corachnian mischief that listening to him requires.

But for any other reason, it is clear that the President likes to talk, and that that vocation places him very often closer to the recklessness of the panelist than to the authority of the president.

In these hours he did it again. In a talk – not an interview – with comedian Coco Sily, the president heard praise and, perhaps infected with the buffoonish vocation of his interlocutor, responded about the distressing shortage of vaccines with irony towards the opposition. This point deserves clarification. The president justifies the problems of vaccine provision by arguing that the same is true in most countries of the world. Forgets one detail and seems to ignore another. First, it was he himself who promised better results in the frequency of vaccination when no one, except his own urgency in the face of the health and economic failure of the quarantine, forced him to do so. Second, and very important, that many countries in the world suffer from dose supply problems may explain part of the problem, but in no way is it enough to calm anxiety or remove fear with which millions of Argentines see the second wave of the pandemic arrive. It does not seem, then, a question on which to ironize with a mean half smile.

It is not a minor detail, either, that the conversation was with someone who less than 24 hours before had threatened to “shit out” the deputy Fernando Iglesias (episode about which the president did not say a word, in a tacit adherence to the violent threat), nor was it that last Sunday he chose Horacio Verbitsky, protagonist of the Vip Vaccination scandal, for another conversation almost between friends.

A final element not to lose sight of is that at the same time that Alberto Fernández gave free rein to his shame, the country learned that the Government is negotiating with Cuba the purchase of the Sovereign vaccine, developed in that country and still in the stage of development. trial. All vaccines are welcome to fight Covid, but the data suggests that, far from dealing only with their judicial destiny, Vice President Cristina Kirchner also seems to guide which countries to negotiate with and who will be the providers of the necessary doses between us. That the vaccines are Chinese, Russian and in the future perhaps Cuban says much more about the direction and decision-making mechanisms of the Government than all the words of the president.