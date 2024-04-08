Starting today, the extension of work permits for certain groups of immigrants has become a reality in the United States of America, increasing the validity of Employment Authorization Documents (EAD) from 180 to 540 days.

A promise that Joe Biden had given to immigrants has become reality, which could have a significant impact on the job stability of hundreds of thousands of immigrants in the United States.

The extension of work permits is primarily intended to prevent sudden loss of employment, primarily for those whose EADs have expired since October 27 last year.

Maintain job stability

Starting Monday, April 8, the new rule came into effect, offering temporary relief to those affected immigrants. This retroactive extension converts active extensions granted for 180 days to 540 day extensionsproviding greater leeway for individuals to continue working while their EAD renewals are processed.

Ur Jaddou, director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), highlights the importance of this measure to avoid interruptions in employment authorizations.

According to Bloomberg reports, This measure will mainly benefit asylum seekers and foreigners in the process of changing their status to permanent residence, a group that totals up to 800,000 individuals at risk of losing their work permits without this new rule.

The uncertainty surrounding work authorization has generated concern in various sectors, from small businesses to large corporations that employ international experts.